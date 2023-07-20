WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest has entered into a partnership with Forerunner, a floodplain management platform that delivers actionable, property-level flood risk information to streamline floodplain compliance and provide greater transparency to residents, the borough has announced.
The partnership is designed to help streamline the borough’s flood risk management operations and Community Rating System (CRS) processes, as well as provide free potential life- and property-saving data and resources to the borough’s thousands of residents and homeowners.
Wildwood Crest currently holds a Level 6 rating in the CRS, which has led to a 20 percent reduction in flood insurance premiums for borough residents and homeowners.
“Wildwood Crest is thinking long term about our floodplain management work and is committed to making investments into technologies that will help us to be proactive and forward-looking in our efforts,” said Rick Allen, Construction Official for Wildwood Crest. “Through our partnership with Forerunner, we’ve been able to roll out new public resources enabling our community to access elevation certificates and pertinent flood risk information, and we’ve also been able to maintain our CRS class level. Our work has become much more efficient and effective without having to hire additional employees.”
The new public portal (https://wildwoodcrestnj.withforerunner.com/properties) will give Wildwood Crest homeowners, contractors, insurance agents, realtors and more greater resources to learn about the flood-related risk for an individual property, as well as the potential building and insurance compliance requirements associated with it. The website enables access to vital documents like elevation certificates. Residents can submit questions through the public website as well.
“Flood risk in coastal communities like Wildwood Crest is increasing each year, and so are the regulations and costs associated with it,” said Susanna Pho, Co-Founder and COO of Forerunner. “Taking a data-first approach and enabling residents to take that information into their own hands is a really proactive step for communities to take, and we’re excited to be a partner to Wildwood Crest as they continue to build flood resilience in their community for the long term.”
Forerunner is a floodplain management platform for resilient communities. Forerunner delivers actionable, property-level flood risk information to streamline floodplain management, compliance, and outreach. To learn more, go to https://www.withforerunner.com.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest construction office at (609) 729-8089.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.