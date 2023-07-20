Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest has entered into a partnership with Forerunner, a floodplain management platform that delivers actionable, property-level flood risk information to streamline floodplain compliance and provide greater transparency to residents, the borough has announced.

