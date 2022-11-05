ED. NOTE: Krista Fitzsimons also serves as a commissioner in the City of Wildwood.
COURT HOUSE — Atlantic Cape Community College introduced its new Cape May County Campus Director Krista Fitzsimons to a gathering of county and college officials, business entrepreneurs and residents during a meet-and-greet event at the Cape May Campus on Wednesday, November 2.
Fitzsimons, who officially began her new position on October 24, recently spent nine years as Grant Manager with Cape May County’s Human Services Division of Aging and Disability where, among other responsibilities, she worked on procuring government grants. Prior to that, Fitzsimons spent 12 years in corporate sales within the Morey Organization and six years as Sales Manager with Morey Resorts.
She feels confident that her wealth of professional experience in sales, marketing, outreach and grant management will serve her well here at Atlantic Cape.
“I would never sell anything that I am not passionate about. I like to get behind positive things and this (job) is definitely that,” Fitzsimons said. “Because of my sales and marketing background I can now go out and sell Atlantic Cape to the community.”
Fitzsimons acknowledges the need for the college to continuously be seen and heard in the community and to inform the residents of all that Atlantic Cape’s Cape May Campus has to offer. “It’s a great building not only for our students, but for renting space for local meetings and seminars. We want to get people in the door, both students and the community as a whole.”
Atlantic Cape’s Cape May Campus, which opened in August 2005 on South Dennis Road adjacent to the Cape May County 4-H Grounds, recently added an expanded nursing program and culinary certificate program. The Cape May Campus also offers a 13-week seasonal semester that allows students to complete their classes in between the busy tourism season.
“We have important programs offered here, particularly nursing and culinary, which are pretty popular,” Fitzsimons said. “It’s exciting to have a culinary program down here now because these students always had to travel to the Mays Landing Campus.” Fitzsimons continued, “our nursing program allows students to potentially advance in their careers too.”
Fitzsimons, who grew up in Wildwood and holds a B.A. in Communications and Public Relations from Fairleigh Dickinson University, changed careers because she wanted a stimulating challenge. She’s acutely aware of what lies ahead as she dives headfirst into higher education.
“I will be listening to the people and letting the community tell me what they want. It’s my goal to provide for the community, the businesses, the seniors and students with what they need,” Fitzsimons concluded. “I want to make sure that people know we are here and what we have to offer.”