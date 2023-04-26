WILDWOOD – Island-wide jitney service was on the minds of three mayors who spoke at the annual Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce (GWCOC) Mayors Luncheon, held at Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant, April 19.
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, and Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera all spoke about things accomplished in their communities over the last year, as well as things to come.
Cabrera said he was happy to work with neighboring communities and the jitney company, saying, “People have asked for transportation to and from the bar district.”
John Siciliano, executive director and chief financial officer, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA), said his board planned to approve the agreement with the Atlantic City Jitney Association at their board meeting April 20.
He said the project had been worked on under the wire, but added it was a pleasure working with the municipalities, and now it was incumbent on the hoteliers and other businesses to promote the service, which will run seven days a week.
“You need to let people know,” he told the chamber members.
In terms of what else has been going on in the Wildwoods, Byron said there was a lot of rehabilitation and reconstruction in his town. He mentioned the reconstruction of the Boardwalk, which he said affects everyone at the luncheon.
“It’s the main driver on the island. It brings everyone here,” he said.
He said the second phase of the reconstruction would be completed mid-May.
Byron said Wildwood has seen an all-time high in terms of building permits issued.
“Real estate sales are off the charts, and I’ve seen prices higher than I ever thought I would,” he said.
Byron also highlighted the current upgrade project at the Byrne Recreational Center, which he said attracts people from surrounding municipalities. The project received a $4 million grant from the Cape May County Open Spaces program.
He also mentioned the ongoing Pacific Avenue flood mitigation project and Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) funding for façade upgrades.
Besides those projects, private business is developing new enterprises in Wildwood, including a new Starbucks next to the new Sinclair gas station, and the MudHen accommodations being constructed at Taylor and Pacific avenues.
Rosenello took the occasion to say, “Working in the restaurant business was one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever done.”
He said, like Wildwood, North Wildwood is engaged in Boardwalk reconstruction, but the city is also preparing to construct a Gold Star Families Memorial on Spruce Avenue (North Wildwood Boulevard) using space acquired on each side of the street to create a gateway for North Wildwood.
The city is also working with the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) on a back bay dredging project that will dredge all North Wildwood and Wildwood creeks this year and move on to Wildwood Crest next year.
“This is something that has never been done, in my recollection,” he said.
Rosenello said the NJDOT is working on locating storage sites for dredge materials.
“The NJDOT is one of the few state agencies I am not engaged in a fight with,” Rosenello said.
He has been engaged in disagreements with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) over shore protection.
He said over the last 10 years, the DEP and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have spent $1.4 billion on shoreline protection projects from Sandy Hook down but only $1.8 million locally. Rosenello said the $1.8 million went to seawall repair only.
“That’s one-tenth of 1% spent here,” he said.
Rosenello said the state’s only free beaches – Atlantic City and the Wildwoods beaches – don’t seem to be factored into the equation.
"Their (DEP) policies and procedures need to be fixed,” Rosenello said.
“At the end of the day, I’m here to keep fighting,” he added.
Cabrera said Wildwood Crest taxpayers would see a less than 1-cent tax rate increase in 2023. He said the borough is always doing more with less and pinching pennies.
He said the borough is in the midst of trying to wrap up the Pacific Avenue reconstruction project and is getting ready to work with Cape May County on the New Jersey Avenue reconstruction project.
In concert with the county, the borough plans to install new utility lines and develop and beautify “Crest Station,” located between Heather and Columbine avenues. He said he is starting to see some excitement for the projects and asked for people’s patience.
“Bear with us. We are getting there,” he said.
He mentioned a soft grand opening for the new Crest Arts Pavilion, which is located in the former library. He said the borough would continue to expand programs there, including arts, history, culture, and environmental events. The second phase of the project will be the completion of the building’s exterior, including landscaping, in partnership with the county Open Space Review Board.
Cabrera also announced the installation of new pickleball courts in the Crest. He said two pickleball courts can be developed where one tennis court exists.
He also said the last 11 beach bump-outs – areas located at street ends – would be completed by Memorial Day. The bump-outs will include rinse-off showers, seating, shade, and bicycle racks.
The borough is also raising bulkheads on the bay side to mitigate flooding in certain areas and will be doing more to address street flooding after the summer.
The borough is also getting ready to demolish the existing Beach Patrol headquarters and reconstruct it on the same footprint. He said the Von Savage Memorial Pool will close for three months while a new roof project is being completed.
