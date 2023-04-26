WW-STORY GWCOC Mayors Lunch Byron.jpg

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron speaks to the members of the Greater Wildwoods Chamber of Commerce at their annual Mayors Luncheon April 19.

 Christopher South

WILDWOOD – Island-wide jitney service was on the minds of three mayors who spoke at the annual Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce (GWCOC) Mayors Luncheon, held at Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant, April 19.

WW-STORY GWOC Mayors Lunch Cabrera.jpg

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera outlines some of the positive changes being made in the borough, including flood mitigation and a new Crest Arts Pavilion.

