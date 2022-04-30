Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.41.55 PM.png

An aerial shot of Wildwood Boardwalk repairs being conducted.

 File Photo

WILDWOOD – The ongoing Wildwood Boardwalk repairs will get an influx of cash from a new bond issued by the city April 27. 

“We’re bonding money to… continue the progress we need to make,” said Mayor Pete Byron during public comments on the vote. 

The new money accompanies $7.25 million in grants already received for the project. This bond will bring the total funding now available close to $13 million. 

Most of the bond money will be applied toward continuing boardwalk replacements, while $500,000 will be reserved for the completion of various back bay rehabilitation projects. Namely, the landfill cap project still requires more materials and expertise to ensure it meets the state Department of Environmental Protection’s codes. 

The bond will have a down payment of $25,000 and a usefulness period of 15 years. 

The boardwalk’s repair is on track for completion in time for summer 2022, the Herald previously reported. The new funding will support future stages of the multi-year project. 

