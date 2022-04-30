WILDWOOD – The ongoing Wildwood Boardwalk repairs will get an influx of cash from a new bond issued by the city April 27.
“We’re bonding money to… continue the progress we need to make,” said Mayor Pete Byron during public comments on the vote.
The new money accompanies $7.25 million in grants already received for the project. This bond will bring the total funding now available close to $13 million.
Most of the bond money will be applied toward continuing boardwalk replacements, while $500,000 will be reserved for the completion of various back bay rehabilitation projects. Namely, the landfill cap project still requires more materials and expertise to ensure it meets the state Department of Environmental Protection’s codes.
The bond will have a down payment of $25,000 and a usefulness period of 15 years.
The boardwalk’s repair is on track for completion in time for summer 2022, the Herald previously reported. The new funding will support future stages of the multi-year project.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.