WILDWOOD - The historic famed Wildwood boardwalk is set to reopen for the summer 2023 season on or by April 3, 2023. This is made possible after months of reconstruction due to a second budget grant from the State of New Jersey per Governor Phil Murphy.
editor's pick
Wildwood Boardwalk to Reopen Week of April 3
Phase II of Boardwalk Renovations Nearly Complete
- Seaville - You know what’s really sad in this country? When illegal drugs are more accessible than baby formula.
- Cape May County - Nothing Washington DC is doing will matter until we acknowledge and address the moral decay and brokenness currently plaguing our culture.
- Lower Township - More blah blah blah from the gun control lobby. These are the same people who won’t support taking guns away from convicted criminals and gang bangers, who’s carnage we hear about on the news ever...
- Lower Township - Wow! Commenters saying let kid break the law because they are kids? Nah, we’re not going for that, and additionally after one of these “children” does it again, charge the parents and confiscate the...
- Marmora - Upper Township still lives as it was 70 years ago, No public transportation, no police, prime real estate sold to non- consumer economy. Sad. Fare free refuses to take me to the closest place for me...