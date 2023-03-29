Wildwood Boardwalk Construction

Workers replace decking on the Wildwood Boardwalk in March 2023 as part of an ongoing reconstruction project.

 City of Wildwood

WILDWOOD - The historic famed Wildwood boardwalk is set to reopen for the summer 2023 season on or by April 3, 2023. This is made possible after months of reconstruction due to a second budget grant from the State of New Jersey per Governor Phil Murphy.

