ww boardwalk contru

Renovations are underway on the Wildwood Boardwalk in this April 2022 aerial photograph. The plan is to complete the project a few blocks at a time over multiple years. 

 Michael Heenan/File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Repairs on the Boardwalk are slated to continue this fall, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments