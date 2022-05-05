WILDWOOD – The first phase of renovations were completed ahead of schedule and the Wildwood Boardwalk will reopen May 6, the city announced.
Gov. Phil Murphy will make a visit in the coming weeks to cut the ribbon on the project, which rehabilitated the Boardwalk between Oak and Maple avenues, the city said. Murphy helped get things off the ground with a $4 million commitment in 2020.
“Governor Murphy has consistently acknowledged that the boardwalk is a key asset to the city and a uniquely important attraction to the Jersey shore. The refurbished substructure, new decking and rails clearly shows the Governor’s sincere commitment to the City of Wildwood, and we can’t overemphasize our gratitude,” Byron said in a news release.
In an interview, the mayor said the project will be complete by the end of the workday May 6 and that the railings were recently installed. Byron said the contractor will finish working around 2:30 or 3 p.m. and the city will open things up shortly thereafter. He said tram cars can begin running this weekend.
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, who oversees the tramcar operations in his role as chairman of the Special Improvement District, did not immediately respond to an inquiry on when those iconic shuttles would be back up and running.
“The Boardwalk has always been an important attraction that allows the City to help keep the local tax base stable. It is incumbent upon us not to burden our taxpayers to fix the Boardwalk. I am incredibly proud that this administration has been able to secure 11.2 million dollars in funding for this project.”
L. Feriozzi Concrete, an Atlantic City contractor, was awarded a $3.5 million contract for the job in October 2021. The project hasn’t been without its hiccups since it first got underway between Oak and Maple avenues soon after.
The city originally planned to use Cumaru, a hard Brazilian wood that is similar to Ipe, the type of wood used from Schellenger to Oak avenues. The city found out that because of supply chain problems, the imported wood wasn’t going to arrive in time, so they went with pine.
Cumaru and Ipe are both more expensive than pine but are hard, durable, smooth, with a rich finish, do not trap heat, and are termite, rot, and fire-resistant. Cumaru is a more economical alternative to Ipe and more environmentally sustainable.
The Cumaru is still ordered, and Byron said the city will plan to use it in Phase Two of the Boardwalk renovation.
The city recently announced that another $4 million is proposed in Murphy’s 2023 budget in addition to a $3.2 million US Economic Development Administration grant. The $7.2 million is expected to rehabilitate 5 more blocks from Maple to 26th street. The project is slated to start in October 2022 to allow sufficient time to be finished by May 2023, the city said in a release.
The city said Phase One of the project was completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Byron said any ongoing work will be minor and not visible or disruptive.