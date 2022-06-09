File Photo of Back Bay Landfill.png

An aerial shot of Wildwood shows a yellow line around the back bay landfill. The City of Wildwood has contracted two firms to prepare the site for future development. 

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Commissioners approved a contract June 8 that will lead to the remediation of the back bay landfill. 

The $625,000 contract was awarded to Appalachia Hydrogeologic & Environmental Consulting LLC and David A. Stires Associates LLC to prepare permits and plans to close the landfill. 

The 18-acre site has sat idle and in need of environmental services and permits to properly close the landfill. 

There are eight anticipated permits that will be needed to close it, with many more associated plans required, including soil erosion and sediment control, air monitoring for odor, gas and dust, groundwater monitoring and more. It also includes the protection of critical wildlife and recreational and public access in compliance with regulations from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). 

Part of the task now in front of the firms is to assist the city in identifying funding costs for the project, whichcity officials said will cost between $12 million and $14 million. 

“This is the first major step in obtaining the necessary permits to allow the city to appropriately close the landfill,” stated Mayor Pete Byron. 

All this will help prepare the land for construction. The city anticipates that at least 7 acres will be prepared for development, with the potential for more.  

“Now, when the developer gets it, he’s going to know what they can do with it,” Byron said. 

Locations

Associate Managing Editor

Alec Hansen is a recent graduate of Gordon College in Massachusetts. He lives in Villas and spends his spare time running.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments