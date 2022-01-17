NORTH WILDWOOD - Mayor Patrick Rosenello announced that March 12 Terri O’Connor, widow of slain Philadelphia Police Corporal James O’Connor and a strong advocate for Law Enforcement, will be honored as the 2022 Grand Marshal of the North Wildwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“Besides being familiar faces around town and on the beach, the O’Connor Family have always had long ties to the City of North Wildwood. Terri and James’s son, James Jr., even served several years on the North Wildwood Beach Patrol before he became a Philadelphia Police Officer,” stated Rosenello. “It is our honor to have Terri serve as our Grand Marshal this year and we are looking forward to Terri honoring not only the O’Connor family Irish heritage, but also all of the members of Law Enforcement at our St Patrick’s Day Ceremony and Parade on the 12th.”
The North Wildwood St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony and Parade will kick-off at 11:30 a.m., March 12 on the outside steps of North Wildwood City Hall. The parade will follow the ceremony, marching down Atlantic Avenue (North) to 1st Avenue and proceeding West into the Entertainment District.
A Catholic Mass honoring Irish Heritage will also be held at St. Ann Church of Notre Dame La Mer Parish in Wildwood at 10 a.m. before the ceremony.
In the case of rain, ceremony and festivities will be moved to the inside of the North Wildwood Recreation Center located at 9th and Central Avenues.
