What Happened with the Front Yard Shed in Wildwood Crest?

Wildwood Crest said its officials made a mistake issuing permits for a front yard shed on Columbine Road, used by the homeowner as a pottery studio. The homeowner and the borough have agreed on a resolution to move the shed to the home’s back yard after its presence drew the ire of neighbors. There, it will continue to serve the same function.  

 File Photo/Vince Conti

WILDWOOD CREST – Recently, in Spout Off and through other inquiries, Herald readers have asked about what will happen with a shed that popped up before last summer in the front yard of a local residence. 

