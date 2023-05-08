Leonard Desiderio West Wildwood check

County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio (middle, holding check and wearing a blue blazer) came to West Wildwood to present a hefty check to the city.

WEST WILDWOOD – County Commission Director Leonard Desidero (holding check in photo) came to West Wildwood, May 5, to present the borough with a $400,000 check of American Rescue Fund money.

