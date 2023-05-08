WEST WILDWOOD – County Commission Director Leonard Desidero (holding check in photo) came to West Wildwood, May 5, to present the borough with a $400,000 check of American Rescue Fund money.
West Wildwood Receives $400K Check from County
- Herald Staff
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Woman Finds Half-Sister Through 23andMe
- N. Wildwood Updates Outdated Liquor Ordinance
- Ocean City Condo Deemed Unsafe by State
- 4 Family Members Charged with Witness Tampering in 5th Family Member’s Attempted Murder Case
- Police Looking for Missing Cape May Mailman
- Judge Excoriates Defendant in Witness Tampering Case
- ‘Living Shoreline’ Presented to West Wildwood Residents
- N. Wildwood to Rethink Ban on Parking RVs
- Indictments Filed May 2
- Lisa Brown Named New Wildwood City Clerk
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Did the spouter suggesting that those who are asking for accountability for a new fire truck and an audit of the fire company, and that they should volunteer for that fire company ever understand...
- Sea isle city - The Mayor/county commissioner is handing out 4.5 percent raises to county snd expects the employees of sea Isle to except more than half of that come on mayor and Council do better for your employees
- Stone Harbor - Does the new parking app add 0.30 cents to the parking fee?
- Del Haven - Another mass shooting. Are we done with people being killed when buying a new pair of shoes, because some people own weapons of mass human destruction? It used to be that these tragedies happened...
- Sea isle City - I just saw on the news that labor unions are getting more powerful due to the disparity of wages between executives and workers. Well the disparity part of wages is true not the power of the union....