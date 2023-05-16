West Wildwood Liquors

The new owner of West Wildwood Liquors says the business will essentially stay the same, but with a new name - Deep Sea Liquors.

 Courtesy Google Maps

WEST WILDWOOD – In the next few weeks, West Wildwood Liquors' name will be changed to Deep Sea Liquors after the Board of Commissioners approved a person-to-person transfer of the liquor license to the new owner. 

