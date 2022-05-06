NJ NEW JERSEY WEED MARIJUANA POT STOCK IMAGE
WEST CAPE MAY – A second application for a dispensary will be sponsored by the City of West Cape May, the Press reported May 6. The Herald previously reported the December 2021 authorization of support for Shorehouse Canna LLC. 

The Press reported that West Cape May is now also supporting the application of Potent Petal LLC.

Shorehouse Canna LLC is owned by Jim Nuscis, a Cape May resident who also owns Pappy’s Pig Roast and Barbeque in Marmora.

As of the April 2022 launch of legal recreational marijuana sales in the state of New Jersey, no Cape May County dispensaries have been approved. The two applications from business owners in West Cape May will now come before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). 

The timeline of approval for such applications is not clearly defined by the CRC.

