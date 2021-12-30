AVALON - The Cape May County Department of Health continues to host multiple weekly opportunities to get the Covid vaccine. The Department of Health will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the Avalon Community Center, at the corner of 30th St. and Avalon Ave., in Avalon, every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The weekly clinic in Avalon will be providing all Modern and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations, including booster doses.
Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the Covid booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. This is a walk-in clinic. Masks, identification, and Covid vaccine cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations.
“It has been important for our county government to provide a centralized location for people to get vaccinated,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “With the spread of the Omicron variant, we are seeing the continued importance of getting vaccinated and receiving the booster shot. Our goal with our Department of Health is to make it as easy as possible for people to access the Covid vaccine.”
There will be mobile clinic locations every week as well. These will be held in different sites throughout Cape May County. The first mobile clinic for January will be held on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millman Center in Lower Township, located at 209 Bayshore Rd. in Villas. To get the most up to date information on the future locations of the clinics and for additional information related to Covid, visit cmchealth.net or call 609-465-1187.
Cape May County is one of only six counties in New Jersey to fully vaccinate at least 70% of its entire population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The County is also top four in the State among counties for fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 65, which is the age group that is most at risk from Covid.
“Our Department of Health, led by Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson and Health Officer Kevin Thomas, have worked diligently to protect our community during this pandemic,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Our County has consistently had one of the best vaccination rates and continue to provide accessible options for people to get vaccinated. It remains our best protection against serious illness.”