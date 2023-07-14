The Cops.jpg

Five members of the Middle Township Police Department took part in a ‘Cops & Coffee’ event at the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce office, July 11. Shown here are Cpl. Phil Johnson, Cpl. James D’Alonzo, Patrolman Justin Vitola, and Sgt. Ron Miller. Not pictured is Police Chief Jennifer Pooler, who also participated in the event.

COURT HOUSE – The Middle Township Police Department (MTPD) held one of its monthly 'Cops & Coffee' events, this time at the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce office, July 11. 

Chamber Room.jpg

Citizens, chamber members, and those involved in business in Middle Township attended a Cops & Coffee event at the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce office, July 11. Middle Township Police Department periodically holds these events to help communicate information to the public.

