New Jersey Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today (Jan. 10) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources will be accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from 9 a.m. on January 17, 2023, to 5 p.m. on February 3, 2023, to submit a preliminary application to be entered into a lottery to get on the waiting list for a Section 8 voucher that can be used statewide for housing. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments