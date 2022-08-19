WEST WILDWOOD —West Wildwood commissioners are trying to think of a way to handleplowingthiswinterafterlearningtheirpublicworks vehicle should be scrapped.
During theAug. 16work session,the commissioners discussedoptions for replacing a 2016F-450 dump truck.MunicipalClerkDonna Fredericksaid the F-450 is at the end of its life expectancy, considering thevehicleisused daily in a saltwater environment.
With manufacturersstill dealing witha severe backlog froma global computer chip shortage, getting a new vehicle soon is out of the question.The borough is now lookingforaused vehicle as ashort-termsolutionor,a third partyto plow the snow.Still,publicworksneedsa vehicleyear-round,not just in the winter.
“Can the vehicle be used?” asked Commissioner John Banning.
Mayor MatthewKsiazek, attending the meeting via phone conference, saidthe vehicle’s frame “is rotten” and the fuel tank isrusted andcompromised.
“The mechanic thinks it’s scrap,”Ksiazeksaid.
Frederick said the borough orderedanew truck from WinnerFord of Cherry Hill, an approved state vendor,inOctober2021andanticipateddelivery this month.
“It’s still not in the chain as far as even being made,”Frederick said.
She said the borough has not even received aserial number orvehicle identificationnumber(VIN).Vehicles are designated the VINbeforeproduction.
Borough Solicitor Matthew Lyons saidthe lack ofaserial numbermeans the borough won’treceive thenew vehiclebyspringorevensummer 2023.This has borough officials looking into other options.
“I’ve been talking to other municipalities about purchasing a used vehicle,”Frederick said.
Contacted after the meeting, Frederick said municipalitiesgenerally look at getting rid of vehicles around October.Shehas spoken to another municipalitythat has an F-350 with a snowplow that might beavailable. She asked them totalk withWest Wildwoodbeforegetting rid of it.
The last option would be tocontract with an outsidecompany or enter into ashared servicesagreement with one of its neighboring municipalities.She saidWest Wildwoodhas a good relationship with Wildwood andthe boroughhashelpedthe city on occasion.For the time being, boroughleadersarekeepingtheirfingers crossed thata new vehicle will be available soon.
