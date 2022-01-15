West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD - Donna Frederick, West Wildwood’s longtime municipal clerk, will take on the additional role of municipal administrator. 

Frederick’s promotion was confirmed during the Borough Commissioners Jan. 7 meeting, by way of resolution.  

Residents at the meeting expressed concern about her dual roles, saying that the workload might be too much for one person. Commissioner Joseph Segrest said that additional support staff will help fill in the gaps and the borough is looking to hire another full-time employee in the clerk’s office. 

Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said that Frederick’s dual role will equip the town to operate more efficiently, given the “unique structure” of West Wildwood’s government, and that it will allow the different branches of government to coordinate internally with greater ease. 

In a later phone call with the Herald, Frederick said she is “very excited to have this opportunity.” She is a lifelong West Wildwood resident and said she has “been involved with the community for decades.  

I’m really excited to work more with the commissioners, and to move forward for positive outcomes for all the residents, she added. 

 

