WEST WILDWOOD – At the Jan. 6 West Wildwood Commissioners meeting, Mayor Matt Ksiazek said the business district would get some new lighting thanks to the borough’s participation in the Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ).
The commissioners introduced Ordinance 606-2023, adopting state provisions for participation in the Enterprise Zone Development Corporation (EZDC) of the Wildwoods.
At the Jan. 6 meeting, Ksiazek said the business district would receive streetlight upgrades through the UEZ. Contacted for clarification Jan. 9, Ksiazek said, “We submitted an application to the NJ (New Jersey) UEZ Board to upgrade the streetlights to LED within our business district overlay area. This does not include the entire town, only within our UEZ business district overlay. The UEZ funds would pay for the purchase of the new lights from Atlantic City Electric. Installation of the upgraded lights would work in conjunction with Atlantic City Electric.”
Ksiazek said the borough is still waiting for official approval from the New Jersey UEZ board for that specific project.
The EZDC is a nonprofit corporation responsible for administering the activities of the Joint Urban Enterprise Zone, which, in this case, includes Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and West Wildwood. Wildwood is the incorporating member.
Per the state Department of Community Affairs website, “The UEZ Program exists to foster an economic climate that revitalizes designated urban communities and stimulates their growth by encouraging businesses to develop and create private sector jobs through public and private investment."
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.