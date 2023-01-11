West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD – At the Jan. 6 West Wildwood Commissioners meeting, Mayor Matt Ksiazek said the business district would get some new lighting thanks to the borough’s participation in the Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ).

