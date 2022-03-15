WEST WILDWOOD - West Wildwood introduced its 2022 municipal budget to a crowd full of applause at the Commission’s March 4 meeting.
Commissioner Joseph Segrest, who oversees West Wildwood’s Department of Revenue and Finance, went over the budget at the meeting and explained that no new taxesisan especially noteworthy accomplishment because this year’s budget brings with it several improvements to the town.
Segrest said that a new levy to support city upgrades will cost the borough about $2 million, but the levy is to be offset by a 2% increase in the borough’s valuations.
“The effect is no increase in tax rate, even though we are seeing bigger numbers in the appropriations,” he said.
This year’s budget includes a new police vehicle, a new pickup truck for public works, street sweeper repairs, furnace repairs in the city’s public works building, several park upgrades, storm resilience projects, additional staffing, and salary increases for town employees.
