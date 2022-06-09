WEST WILDWOOD - Borough commissioners authorized an emergency appropriation June 3 for $81,947 to cover a long-standing obligation to the state related to pension payment shortage, which the borough solicitor said has existed for several years.
The small borough operates on a $3.2 million general fund budget that is 78% reliant on local tax revenue. The 2022 budget shows 11 full-time and 12 part-time budgeted positions. An emergency appropriation of any size is a significant issue.
The emergency appropriation will now be carried over as an expense against the 2023 budget since it was resolved after the 2022 budget was adopted. Borough officials said efforts to bring greater order to the borough’s finances have resulted in savings, which should allow the borough to cover the emergency appropriation next year without incurring new debt.
In 2021, the current borough administration received approval from the state’s Local Finance Board to issue a judgment bond, bringing greater financial control over the large judgment against the borough in litigation brought by Police Chief Jackie Ferentz.
The handling of that litigation by the previous administration resulted in a circumstance where the borough’s insurer declined to pay, leaving the $1.7 million judgment as a borough expense.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.