WEST CAPE MAY - Dave Christian has secured the support of West Cape May’s governing body for his plan to open a recreational cannabis dispensary on Sunset Boulevard. He has even set a date for the grand opening of the business April 20, 2023. The only thing missing is a state license.
Christian’s plans for a grand openingcenteron a date that also translates to a marijuana culture tag, meaning consuming cannabis around 4:20 p.m. and on any given day. In many parts of the country where cannabis has been legalized, dispensaries will offer discounts April 20. Referencing the story of five California teenagers that was popularized in High Times magazine, April 20 has become an unofficial marijuana holiday.
Christian’s plans have made their way to social media,with the added information that he has secured store space for his dispensary on Sunset Boulevard in a section of the business district that the borough has designated for cannabis retail.
A check of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission website shows 16 state locations where medical and recreational cannabis can be purchased. The closest to Cape May County are in Vineland and Egg Harbor Township. A total of 12 dispensaries that were up and running in the first month of retail recreational cannabis sales accounted for $24 million in revenue.
So far, no licenses for any of the state’s cannabis business categories have been awarded to aspiring businesses in Cape May County. Christian hopes to be among the first.
He is bypassing the conditional license process and is going directly for an annual license. If successful, his company,ShorehouseCanna, will be able to hit the groundrunning, aiming for that iconic April 20 date.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.