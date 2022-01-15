WEST CAPE MAY - At its Dec. 29, 2021, Board of Commissioners meeting, West Cape May formally passed a resolution supportinga medical cannabis dispensary in the borough.
The authorization of support was for a cannabis license application by Shorehouse Canna LLC.
The borough adopted an ordinance in July 2021, which permitted certain cannabis businesses in specific zones. At the public hearing on the ordinance, members of the public were overwhelmingly supportive of the move, with only two of nine individuals who spoke offering objections.
At the December meeting, David Christian, who was identified as a principle of the Shorehouse Canna business venture, thanked the commissioners for the support. Christian said the owner of the new company was Jim Nuscis, a Cape May resident, who also owns Pappy’s Pig Roast and Barbeque in Marmora.
The recreational cannabis license process has attracted wide interest. The CRC announced that within four hours of the opening of the recreational cannabis license process Dec. 15, over 500 individuals and entities had established accounts.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.