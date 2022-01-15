Detail,Of,Cannabis,Buds,On,Glass,Jar,Over,Dispensary,Counter
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST CAPE MAY - At its Dec. 29, 2021, Board of Commissioners meeting, West Cape May formally passed a resolution supporting a medical cannabis dispensary in the borough.  

The authorization of support was for a cannabis license application by Shorehouse Canna LLC. 

The borough adopted an ordinance in July 2021, which permitted certain cannabis businesses in specific zones. At the public hearing on the ordinance, members of the public were overwhelmingly supportive of the move, with only two of nine individuals who spoke offering objections. 

At the December meeting, David Christian, who was identified as a principle of the Shorehouse Canna business venture, thanked the commissioners for the support. Christian said the owner of the new company was Jim Nuscis, a Cape May resident, who also owns Pappy’s Pig Roast and Barbeque in Marmora. 

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) has been slow in awarding licenses. New medical marijuana licenses were awarded in October, with no successful candidates in Cape May County. 

The recreational cannabis license process has attracted wide interest. The CRC announced that within four hours of the opening of the recreational cannabis license process Dec. 15, over 500 individuals and entities had established accounts. 

 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments