 Michael Voll is Cape May's City Manager.

 File Photo

CAPE MAY - One day before his contract was set to expire, Michael Voll was reappointed as city manager at a special meeting of Cape May City Council.  

Voll was appointed to a one-year term Jan. 1, 2021, to fill a vacancy left by Neil Young, who remains employed by the city, as its chief financial officer. 

When Voll was first appointed, Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan objected to the lack of effort to advertise for the position and interview a range of candidates. Sheehan reiterated her objection again as Voll’s reappointment was voted. The vote was 3-to-1 in favor, with Council member Shaine Meier absent and Sheehan voting no. 

Mayor Zack Mullock said the best interview is on-the-job performance. The majority of the council agreed that they were pleased with Voll’s first year as manager. 

The appointment resolution puts Voll’s salary at $135,000 for another one-year appointment, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Voll previously served as mayor of Middle Township for 16 years and as the administrator of Lower Township. 

 

