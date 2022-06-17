Veteran Stock Image
TRENTON - New Jersey veterans blinded or paralyzed from wartime service injuries could see an increase in monthly payments.

The proposed increase was cleared by the New Jersey Senate June 16.

“I am proud this legislation was advanced today. It is our duty to ensure the well-being of New Jersey’s veterans and their spouses,” said Senator Michael Testa (R-1).

Testa's bill would increase payments to qualifying veterans to $1,800 per year, more than twice the current $750.

“These monthly payments haven’t changed in more than 40 years. No amount of money can make up for what they have endured, but New Jersey can do better than the $62.50 monthly payment. Heroes deserve better,” Testa said in a statement.

These New Jersey benefits complement the full disability benefits from the Veterans Administration in Washington.

The funding would come from the state’s Catastrophic Entitlement Fund.

