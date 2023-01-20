Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Following the Mother’s Day storm in 2022, the vehicle access road to Stone Harbor Point was closed due to storm and erosion damage. Although it was later reopened, the vehicular access to the Point remains a problem. Erosion in the area is the principal culprit, especially since the borough has not had a beach replenishment since 2017.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments