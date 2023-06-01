Van Drew Headshot.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WASHINGTON - Yesterday (May 31), Congressman Van Drew voted NO on the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which did not live up to conservative expectations set with the passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act.  

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments