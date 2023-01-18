WASHINGTON - In the 118th Congress, Congressman Van Drew will serve on the House Judiciary Committee and has been reappointed to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
"I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve on the Judiciary Committee, and to be reappointed to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where I will continue advocating for South Jersey," said Representative Van Drew.
"As a member on the Judiciary Committee, I will continue the fight against governmental overreach, fight to secure our border and fix the broken immigration system, as well as investigate actions and decisions made by the federal government that have gone unchecked for far too long. I look forward to serving alongside Chairman Jim Jordan to fight for the American people."
"We're thrilled to welcome Representative Van Drew to the House Judiciary Committee," said Representative Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. "Together, we will conduct rigorous oversight of the Justice Department, pass legislation to secure the border, and rein in Big Tech's censorship of conservatives. Representative Van Drew will play a critical role in holding the federal government accountable and getting results for the American people."
"Over the past two years, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has delivered real results for South Jerseyans, and I am excited to be given the opportunity to continue the great work of this Committee," added Representative Van Drew. "This Congress, I will prioritize reforming the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and investigating the true environmental, economic, and maritime safety costs of the massive industrial offshore wind projects."
"I am excited to continue working with Representative Jeff Van Drew on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I am confident he will be a valuable member of our Committee as we work to develop solutions to improve our infrastructure, strengthen transportation programs, and help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems on behalf of the American people," said Chairman Sam Graves.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.