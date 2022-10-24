Van Drew Headshot.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) is introducing legislation to prevent states from enforcing Covid vaccine mandates for children attending public schools, he announced Oct. 24. He characterized potential mandates for Covid vaccines as a barrier to entering public schools.

