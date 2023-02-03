WASHINGTON - Today (April 2), Congressman Van Drew was named Vice Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee by Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO).
"I am honored that Chairman Graves has recognized my hard-work and dedication to providing results for the American people and appointed me as the Vice Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee," said Congressman Van Drew. "I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I thank Chairman Graves for having the confidence in me to continue the great work of this committee.
"Through this role, I will investigate the impacts offshore wind industrialization may have on our environment, maritime safety, and energy prosperity," added Congressman Van Drew. "I will continue delivering historic levels of federal infrastructure investments to South Jersey, fight to strengthen our supply chain, fight for America to return to being energy independent, and continue to reform the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure that the United States is a leader in 21st century aviation. We have a lot of work to accomplish this Congress and I look forward to working alongside Chairman Graves in order to meet these goals for the great people of our nation."
"Congressman Van Drew's experience and dedication on the range of issues before the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will be invaluable this Congress," said Chairman Graves. "Our busy agenda includes important legislation to improve the nation's aviation system, and Congressman Van Drew's commitment to maintaining the United States' global lead in aviation will help us as we develop that legislation. I also look forward to working with him in our efforts to address our ports, waterways, and other water resources infrastructure; a federal pipeline safety program reauthorization; and a bill to provide the U.S. Coast Guard with the resources necessary to carry out its missions. Congressman Van Drew will also help the Committee as we work to improve continuing supply chain and domestic energy issues."
Speaker McCarthy applauded the appointment. "As we experienced during and post-pandemic, our supply chains are fragile. And with a Transportation Secretary who's more concerned with building up his image than building up America, our country needs advocates that will hold the Biden administration accountable for every dollar it spends. That's why I was thrilled to hear that Jeff Van Drew was selected as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure," said Speaker Kevin McCarthy. "Under Congressman Van Drew and Chairman Sam Graves' leadership, I am confident that House Republicans will fix our nation's supply chains, push back against cumbersome regulations being pushed by Washington Democrats, and create economic opportunity for the American people."
Majority Leader Scalise also cheered the appointment. "As someone who has spent his entire career in Congress fighting for the hardworking men and women of southern New Jersey, Congressman Van Drew is an exceptional choice to serve as Vice Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. As House Republicans develop solutions to reverse the Biden Administration's self-created energy crisis and supply chain problems, Congressman Van Drew, with his unmatchable work ethic and expertise, will be leading the way. Congratulations to Congressman Van Drew on this major achievement," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.