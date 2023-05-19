WASHINGTON - Congressman Van Drew introduced three pieces of legislation— the Andrew Thomas McCaffrey Green Star Veterans Service Act, the Green Star Families Act, and the Veterans' Telecommunications Protection Act —aimed to bring awareness of veteran suicide and to ease the burden of costs for veterans' organizations.
"Andrew Thomas McCaffrey was a brave and fearless man who served his country in Afghanistan. Far too often, our veterans do not receive the care they need when they return from service, and tragically lose their lives to suicide," said Congressman Van Drew. "The Andrew Thomas McCaffrey Green Stars Veterans Service Act is a tribute to veterans like Andrew McCaffrey and provides a symbol of recognition and support for family members affected by veteran suicide. Each year, we lose thousands of veterans to suicide - we must allocate necessary funding and resources to fight for our veterans when they leave service, just as they have fought for all of us.
"This package of bills recognizes all of the dedicated and selfless veterans across our nation and will bring awareness to the terrible tragedy of suicide. In Congress, we must invest in our veterans' mental health and provide support to those who have lost their loved ones," added Congressman Van Drew.
"Recognizing the existence of a problem is the first step towards finding a solution. By acknowledging the importance of the Green Star Service Flag, we take the first official step towards addressing the issue of veteran suicide," said Matt Cahill, founder of Green Star Families of America.
Background:
Andrew Thomas McCaffrey Green Stars Veterans Service Act:
In memory of Andrew Thomas McCaffrey, who served in Afghanistan, to bring awareness and support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to designate a Green Star Flag for next of kin of veterans who die by suicide.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.