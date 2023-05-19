Van Drew Headshot.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WASHINGTON - Congressman Van Drew introduced three pieces of legislation— the Andrew Thomas McCaffrey Green Star Veterans Service Act, the Green Star Families Act, and the Veterans' Telecommunications Protection Act —aimed to bring awareness of veteran suicide and to ease the burden of costs for veterans' organizations. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments