WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris from Maryland introduced the No Patient Left Alone Act June 30. The legislation would guarantee a hospital patient's right to receive visitors and require hospitals to honor this right as a condition of their participation in Medicare.
"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how current federal law does not protect a hospital patient's right to have a loved one visit during their hospital stay,"Congressman Van Drew said in a statement. "I had the honor of meeting with lifelong New Jersey resident, Stephanie Williamson, who sadly lost her husband earlier this year. Because of the hospital's COVID-19 policy, Stephanie was unable to be with her husband in his final moments. Hospitals should not be allowed to restrict patients from seeing their loved ones in such a dire time. This is why I am proud to introduce the No Patient Left Alone Act along with my fellow GOP Doctors Caucus colleague, Rep. Harris, to protect hospital patient's visitation rights and ensure that a situation like Stephanie's never happens again."
The bill would:
Require hospitals to have a written visitation policy, including clinical restrictions or limitations on such rights;
Require hospitals to inform patients of their visitation rights;
Restrict hospitals from denying visitation privileges on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.