U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) speaks with Cape Issues members and Herald staff August 2021.

WASHINGTON -  U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced the introduction of the My Child, My Choice Act May 6 along with fourteen of his Republican colleagues to ensure that parents have a say in their child’s education.

"Enough is enough – parents are tired of the government interjecting itself into their child's education in an attempt to teach children intimate and inappropriate subject matter with no parental input," said Van Drew. 

"In my home state of New Jersey, policies are being put forward that students may use any 'restroom, locker room, or changing facility in accordance with their gender identity.' This is threatening the safety and security of our young children. We must protect our nation's youth and ensure they are learning subjects critical to their development, not leftist ideologies," he stated. 

The legislation requires a teacher to get written consent from parents any time a lesson on gender identity, sexual orientation, or transgender studies is to be taught. 

If more than 50% of a class does not consent, the lesson may not be taught. If less than 50% do not consent, the school must provide those students whose parents did not consent with an alternative period of learning. 

Students, parents, and teachers can submit a report to the Secretary of Education anytime an infringement of this policy occurs. If the Secretary determines the school or teacher did not comply with the requirements of this bill, the school will be stripped of the following school year's federal funding. 

