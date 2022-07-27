Van Drew Headshot.jpg

Jeff Van Drew

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2) announced legislation to prohibit a national ID system for illegal immigrants July 26.

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments