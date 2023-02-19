Van Drew Headshot.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 File Photo

WASHINGTON - Today (Feb. 17), Congressman Van Drew announced he will be holding his first hearing in South Jersey on March 16th regarding offshore wind projects being built off the coast of New Jersey, with time and location to be announced in the coming weeks.  

