Jeff Van Drew

WASHINGTON - August 18, Congressman Van Drew announced that he is drafting legislation to repeal the provision in the 'Inflation Reduction Act' that allocates over 80 billion taxpayer dollars to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to hire up to 87,000 new agents. The Congressman's bill will also require that the IRS submit a plan to Congress within 90 days of enactment detailing how it intends to streamline procedures. 

