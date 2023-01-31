Van Drew Headshot.jpg

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd)

 File Photo

WASHINGTON - Today (Jan. 31), Congressman Van Drew announced that he will serve on the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust and the Subcommittee on Immigration, Integrity, Security, and Enforcement in the Judiciary Committee for the 118th Congress.  

