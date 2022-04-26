TRENTON - The Murphy Administration today announced that New Jersey has received an additional $12.77 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program.
Since eligibility requirements have been expanded to include higher income levels, Acting Governor Sheila Oliver urged residents to apply for assistance through the state’s one-stop online portal, DCAid.
LIHEAP is a federal program that helps households at or below 60 percent of the state median income (for example, $6,439 a month for a family of four) pay for home energy costs such as heating and cooling.
The program is focused on helping households pay their current and past due energy heating bills. However, the program will also supplement essential cooling bills for vulnerable people to help lessen the impacts of excessive heat as the summer months approach.
