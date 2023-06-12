Recruit Company.jpg

Recruit company U-203, the most senior recruit company at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, snaps to attention at the 75th anniversary ceremony held at the training center, June 8.  

 Christopher South

CAPE MAY – Several high-ranking officials spoke to U.S. Coast Guard members and recruits, June 8, as part of a 75th anniversary celebration of the Coast Guard’s only training center for enlisted members.

The official logo for the 75th anniversary of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) is unveiled, June 8, at a ceremony at the training center. Pictured, from left, are Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Steven Poulin, Deputy Homeland Security Secretary John Tien, TRACEN Command Master Chief Redford Hoffpauir, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones, and TRACEN Commanding Officer Capt. Warren Judge.  
Capt. Warren Judge, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Training CenterCape May (TRACEN), center, is presented with a resolution from the City of Cape May by Deputy Mayor Lorraine Baldwin, left, congratulating TRACEN on its 75th anniversary. At right is Seaman James Newman, who was being recognized for exemplary performance. 

