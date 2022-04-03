upper township logo

PETESRBURG - Upper Township Committee member John Coggins brought to the attention of his colleagues, at their March 28 meeting, a concern he received from a resident about stating addresses when making citizen comments during committee meetings.  

“In this era of polarizing issues and potential stalking, the resident was concerned that giving out addresses could be a problem,” said Coggins.  

Committee members discussed possible solutions, with Kim Hayes suggesting that perhaps Upper could require preregistration before making a citizen comment, which is the procedure in some other municipalities.  

While the committee did not take up this idea, saying that it would hurt the “spontaneity” of discussion at the meetings, members planned to continue weighing possible solutions, advising anyone who might feel threatened to immediately contact the police. 

