Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee honored long-time Township Clerk Barbara Young on her retirement. At itsDec. 12meeting,the committee passed aresolution honoringYoungfor her28 yearsas atownshipemployee,serving10years asclerk.
Her successor, JoanneHerron, wasapproved for a three-year term. Herron has worked for Upper Township for 12 years, 10 asdeputyclerk with prior service in Dennis Township in the tax office.
Upper Continues Hurricane and Storm Reduction Project
Upper Township Committee approved a resolutionauthorizingMayor Curtis Corson to sign an agreement toenter intoastate aidconstruction project forthearea comprisingGreat Egg Harbor Inlet to Townsends Inlet. The project,officiallyknown as theNew JerseyHurricane and Storm ReductionProject,had its initial phase in2014. The currentagreementformalizes thefirstrenourishmentcyclewhichtook place in 2019.The committeeis awaiting thefinalized versionof the agreement from the NJ Departmentof Environmental Protection. Provisions of the agreement includeresponsibilityfor the township to cover25% of the non-federal sharedcosts, or $650,408.68.
To contact Camille Sailer email:sailerce@cmcherald.com
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.