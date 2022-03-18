UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its March 14 meeting, directed Engineer Paul Dietrich to proceed with submitting a grant application for electric vehicle charging stations in the municipality.  

The grants are offered by Atlantic City Electric or the state and, according to Dietrich, “It’s a highly competitive process to win one.”  

According to preliminary plans, the charging stations could be positioned at such locations as the Municipal Building, in Petersburg, at Beesley’s Point, and Amanda's Field, on Route 50.  

According to Chief Financial Officer Barbara Ludy, having such stations is part of the state’s municipal best practices questionnaire and will be of benefit to the municipality from that perspective, as well. 

