PETERSBURG - Short-term rentals in Upper Township will soon see regulation to protect against lead-based paint, and related inspections will be implemented, per discussion among Upper Township Committee Jan. 9.
Upper to Monitor Lead-based Paint in Short-term Rentals
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
- Erma - Remove Santos. McCarthy said Santos was elected by the people so he should stay. At that time the people didn't know about his lies. He is not the person they thought him to be. I don't...
- VIllas - I pay my bills on time. I rely on the U.S.P.S. to get my mail where it needs to go. For the most part, there is no problem. However, when your payments get "lost" in the mail, it is very...
- Stone Harbor - Remember, Police can lie to you to obtain ANY information. Never agree to a field sobriety check! Never speak! Never answer questions! Do as your told "Lawfully" but say nothing! NEVER...
- West Wildwood - I would like West Wildwood to join the lawsuit with North wildwood for the DEP issues and beach replenishment. We've been fighting for years for a project for Little Beach. The wash out is...
- Cape May - To all the Liberals and Democrats who beat up the spouter from North Cape May about the gas stove ban; If it's false, then why did Joe Biden SAY it in TV? Yes, he said it! Now, Jeff VanDrew is...