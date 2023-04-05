UT-STORY Rental Ordinance Phelps.jpg

Scott Phelps, a renter of both his home and business, told Upper Township Committee that its proposed rental housing ordinance was intrusive.

 Christopher South

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee tabled an ordinance that would codify certain procedures for having rental properties in the township.

UT-STORY Rental Ordinance Quinn.jpg

Rich Quinn, a landlord who rents his Strathmere property to vacationers, said the proposed rental housing ordinance in Upper Township will greatly upset his business.

