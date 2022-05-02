UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Municipal Solicitor Daniel Young announced to Upper Township Committee members at their April 25 meeting that he was stepping down from his position after 20 years of service.  

“It’s time for me to focus on spending more time with my family and on my private practice. It’s been a true pleasure serving the community and the township,” he commented.  

Committee members and city administration praised Young for his expert counsel over the years and all that they had learned from him on various matters.  

Engineer Paul Dietrich said, “From now on, we’ll all be thinking,‘how would Dan want us to handle this issue. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments