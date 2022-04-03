upper township logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its March 28 meeting, focused on preserving and protecting two of the municipality’s iconic historic buildings - the Gandy Farmhouse and the Tuckahoe Train Depot. Both are well-known structures that are emblematic of Upper’s long history and heritage.  

“We are very eager to preserve the structures in our township that are important to the history and legacy of the township so that residents continue being so proud of what Upper means to them,” stated Mayor Curtis Corson.  

Committee then directed Engineer Paul Dietrich to begin the application process for grant funding under the county’s Open Space programthat will ensure both the farmhouse and train depot are structurally sound for years to come. 

