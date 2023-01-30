PETERSBURG - At Upper Township Committee's Jan. 23 meeting, there was a lengthy discussion among committee members and Solicitor Dan Reeves about how to enhance the consistency of regulations for noise that ensues during construction and demolition, as well as the hours for such activities.
editor's pick
Upper Seeks Consistency in Demo, Construction Regs
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Route 9 Closed Briefly While Police Respond to Suicidal Man
- MudHen Hospitality Changing the Face of Downtown Wildwood
- Upper Board Responds to Media Coverage About Former Superintendent's Severance Package
- Indictments Filed Jan. 24
- Former Ocean City Lifeguard Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges
- Boardwalk Balcony, Hotel Curb Cut Need Approval in Wildwood
- NJ Human Services Implements $50 SNAP Minimum Benefit as SNAP Federal Emergency Allotments Set to Expire in February
- Gould Seeks Health Care Payments from Crest
- Coyotes Are Everywhere in NJ, Even on Your Street
- Pa. Woman Charged in Parents’ Murder Has Ties to Sea Isle City
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - I'm the 83 years old fella with guns, YES I was in the Korean war. The Korean war has never ended. They pulled out of Korea during a cease fire in 1953-54. I was sent over in 1958/59 for...
- Cape May - Current and previous CM Mayor seems to support business over residents, just examine the appointments to the Planning and Zoning Boards. Application after application waive the parking requirement...
- Del Haven - To the Cape May Point spouter who says they worked hard to pay off college loans. Good for you, I did too. We should be proud, however the student debt problem is not that simple. The federal student...
- Wildwood - We crushed the 49 ers like the northern patrols crush the yellow boat in sj lifeguard race
- Cape May - To the person who would like to interact with horses... check out the Starfish Equine Rescue in Dennis. Maybe they could use a volunteer. https://starfishequinerescue.com