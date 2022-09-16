Per engineer Paul Dietrich, the report is designed, among many additional goals, to reduce resident insurance costs. The report is circulated to the County Office of Emergency Management and to the township’s planning board. Updated information is incorporated into the municipal master plan reexamination.
Upper Township participates in the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS). The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) verifies the actions taken by Upper Township to promote and prepare for floodplain management per NFIP standards.
During the recertification process in 2021, Upper was reapproved as a CRS Class 5 rating. It had sufficient points to qualify for a Class 4 rating this year, pending completion of several prerequisites.
This status qualifies the township to offer residents a 25% discount on their flood insurance policies.
Each year, the township must recertify the programs it undertakes to verify that it is still in compliance with NFIP standards. Under CRS requirements, there are fifteen activities that are recognized as measures that reduce or eliminate exposure to floods.
Credit points are assigned to each of these fifteen activities. They are organized under several main categories: public information; mapping and regulation and flood damage reduction; annual outreach to residents regarding flood protection; regular flood insurance promotion meetings; and overall Township flood preparedness.
Among specific implementation measures highlighted in the report are filed elevation certificates, maintenance of open space, monitoring and maintenance of township stormwater drains, enforcement of stream dumping regulations, and establishment of a flood warning program.
Dietrich summed up his report by noting that Upper Township is dedicated in its efforts to mitigate flooding and will work hard to implement all recommended actions under its plan.
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
