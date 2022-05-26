UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich reported to Upper Township Committee at their May 23 meeting that the municipality’s beaches are in "better shape than expected" after the recent spate of storms that hit the county.  

“Although 50,000 cubic yards of sand were lost and we saw some scarping or shearing off of sand from dunes, all our beaches are OK," said Dietrich. "Our ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Mobi mats were very helpful to keep the sand in place.  

"Also, the small dunes we built a few years ago are growing and doing their job of protecting against the worst effects of erosion." 

