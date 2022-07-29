PETERSBURG – At its July 25 meeting, Upper Township Committee considered a revision to the municipal “peddling and hawking” regulation, which includes a ban on door-to-door sales, because of potential legal action by a company that engages in these types of sales.
Upper Revisits Ban on Door-to-door Sales After Lawsuit Threat
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer
